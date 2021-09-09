Top Cop Kerik: Socialism Bigger Threat Now Than Terrorism

Bernard Kerik was the New York City police commissioner on 9/11 and he remembers it like it was yesterday.

"There isn't a day that goes by that you don't have some reflection, have some memory, think about a person or something that happened that day," Kerik told Newsmax magazine.

"To this day, if I see a plane flying above the Hudson River, my attention is focused on that plane."

Kerik believes America is far better off today than 20 years ago when it comes to intelligence capabilities and the threat of terrorism.

"But that's not to say you can let your guard down. You must remain vigilant because complacency is what killed us in the past," he said.

Kerik has also changed his opinion of what the biggest threat to America is. He used to say radical Islam but explains that "I no longer believe that."

"I think the greatest threat to this country today is socialism, the infusion of socialism," he said.