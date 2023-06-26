NYC Man Protests: 'Give Us Pizza, or Give Us Death'

An activist protesting New York City's attack on pizza ovens received a summons after staging a protest and tossing New York pizza on New York City Hall on Monday.

"The woke a** idiots who run this city are doing everything in their power to destroy it," Scott LoBaido said in a recorded statement posted to Twitter, right before hurling pizza slices over the NYC Hall fence. "We have naked men with their t*tties bouncing around all over this city yesterday and in public in front of children.

"We have the most violent raging crime rate ever.

"We are being invaded by illegal immigrants who are being treated way better than our homeless veterans.

"Our teachers and first-responder heroes who were fired still not compensated because they didn't take the Fauci injection.

"Our city schools produce the dumbest kids.

"And the woke-a** punks who run New York Sh**ty are afraid of pizza?!

"The world used to respect New Yorkers as tough, thick-skinned, and gritty. Now we have become pu**ified. It's a damn shame.

"You heard of the Boston Tea Party? Well, this is the New York Pizza Party: Give us pizza or give us death."

LoBaido repeated the last famed take on the Boston Tea Party quote as he hurled pizza slices over the facing.

"They're destroying every small business," he continued. "That's what this city keeps doing.

"Can't have a small business? Can't have pizza? New York City is nothing without pizza!"

The video ends as two police officers show up and LoBaido continues to pick up slices to hurl over the fence.

"I've got to do my thing, man."

LoBaido said the New York City police officers treated him fairly.

"Cops posted right there," LoBaido tweeted. "Cops were great. just got a summons. all good. my point was made."

New York City's coal- and wood-fired pizza ovens might have to slice carbon emissions by up to 75% under new rules proposed by the city's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

"All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air, and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality," DEP spokesman Ted Timbers wrote in a statement Sunday. "This common-sense rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible."

The rule could require pizzerias with such ovens that were installed before May 2016 to purchase expensive emissions-control technology.

One pizza restaurant owner, who has a coal-fired oven, told the New York Post that city politicians and bureaucrats should stop messing with their livelihoods.

"This is an unfunded mandate, and it's going to cost us a fortune; not to mention ruining the taste of the pizza totally destroying the product," the restaurateur, who requested anonymity from the Post, said.

"If you f*** around with the temperature in the oven you change the taste," he said. "That pipe, that chimney, it's that size to create the perfect updraft, keeps the temp perfect. It's an art as much as a science. You take away the char, the thing that makes the pizza taste great, you kill it.

"And for what? You really think that you're changing the environment with these eight or nine pizza ovens?" the restaurateur added.

He also said that sensitive negotiations with DEP officials are currently underway on whether coal- and wood-fired-oven pizza places can be grandfathered in or exempted from the new rule.

Less than 100 restaurants would be affected by the proposed rule, a city official told the Post.

Newsmax writer Nicole Wells contributed to this report.

