Mamdani: 'It Is Socialism We Are Fighting For'

Despite insisting he's not a communist, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani told a group of young activists to remember "it is socialism that we are fighting for" and not to compromise on goals such as "seizing the means of production."

Mamdani, the likely Democrat nominee for mayor in November's election, was the keynote speaker at the 2021 Young Democratic Socialists of America Winter Conference.

"I think it's so critical that this journey into understanding the way in which we should relate to power, this journey and understanding that it is socialism that we are fighting for is a journey that should begin as soon as possible for every single person in this country and in this world," the self-described democratic socialist said.

Newsmax reached out to Mamdani's team for comment on his remarks.

Although he told NBC News last weekend that he is not a communist, Mamdani begged conference attendees to "remember what it is that we are fighting for and to remember that our agenda is an agenda that must not be dictated by calculus, but by conviction."

"Right now, if we're talking about the cancellation of student debt, if we're talking about Medicare for all, you know, these are issues which have the groundswell of popular support across this country," Mamdani said.

"But then there are also other issues that we firmly believe in, whether it's BDS or whether it is the end goal of seizing the means of production, where we do not have the same level of support at this very moment," he added, referring to the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement on Israel.

BDS is a Palestinian-led movement promoting boycotts, divestment, and economic sanctions against Israel.

Mamdani told conference attendees his "journey in organizing" began in college with Students for Justice of Palestine.

"The lesson that experience taught me is one that informs every single aspect of my organizing and that is how to relate to power," he said. "And what I would say is for me at Bowdoin College, it was it was a hard lesson to come to, which was that you should always relate to power with a healthy dose of skepticism."

Billionaire Bill Ackman on Monday shared on social media a clip of Mamdani speaking at the conference.

"Mamdani's socialism nomenclature is no joke or aspiration," Ackman posted on X. "It is the business plan of a movement that he is leading and, for now, winning. Don't rely on my summary. Listen to him speak his own words."

While leaving the White House on Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump was asked about Mamdani.

"I think he's terrible. He's a communist. The last thing we need is a communist," Trump said. "I said, there will never be socialism in the United States. Now we have a communist. I think he's bad news. And I think I'm going to have a lot of fun with him watching him, because he has to come right to this building to get his money.

"And don't worry, he's not going to run away with anything. … Frankly, I've heard he's a total nut job. I think the people of New York are crazy. If they go this route, I think they're crazy."