NYC Mayor: Asylum Seeker Dies in Homeless Shelter By Apparent Suicide

An asylum seeker in a New York City homeless shelter apparently killed herself over the weekend, according to New York City Mayor Adams.

"The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city came to this country seeking a better life," Mayor Adams wrote in a statement Monday. "Sadly though, [Sunday], an asylum seeker in one of our facilities took her own life. Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she may have, and we, as a city mourn her.

"This tragedy is a reminder that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need."

Adams added: "Among other services available at the Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center is mental healthcare. I encourage all asylum seekers who need mental health support to utilize these services, and anyone in our city struggling with anxiety, depression, or mental health challenges of any kind to call 888-NYC-WELL. We are here for you."

The mayor's office initially did not want to reveal any more details, citing legal protections, although Mayor Adams acknowledged to the New York Post the deceased was a "mother."

"It's really unfortunate," the mayor said. "This really highlights how this issue is real."

It is unknown when the deceased woman arrived to New York City and by what means.

Mayor Adams told ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday that New York City will remain a sanctuary city, noting city officials had no prior warning of the Republican governors from Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis sending migrants north, via buses.

"This city has always been a sanctuary city, and we've always managed those who wanted to come to New York City to pursue the American dream," Adams told ABC News. "But, we're not asking for people all over the country to send people to New York merely because they don't want to take on their responsibility to help those who are seeking this American dream. That is not what we're asking for."

Alternatively, Adams says his office prefers to coordinate migrant measures with sponsors and nongovernmental organizations.

"That is what crisis calls for," Adams said. "It calls for coordination."

As previously chronicled on Newsmax, Mayor Adams met with members of the Biden administration last week, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. on ways to better accommodate migrant transfers.

"Their goal is to make sure we get the resources and coordination that's needed," Adams said. "These migrants and asylum seekers are not coming to any particular city. They're coming to America. This is an American crisis that we need to face."

Citing various media reports, Abbott and DeSantis have bused more than 11,000 migrants to sanctuary cities, such as New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

And last week, Abbott and DeSantis helped send roughly 50 illegal immigrants to the Massachusetts island destination of Martha's Vineyard.

"Our message to [migrants] is we are not a sanctuary state, and it's better to go to a 'sanctuary' jurisdiction," DeSantis said. "And yes, we will facilitate the transfer for you to go to greener pastures."

The migrants were at Martha's Vineyard for a range of 24-36 hours; and then Friday, there were widespread images and videos of the illegal immigrants being transported to a military base in Cape Cod; and Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker called in 125 National Guard members to handle the transfer.