WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nyc | mayor | candidate | curtis sliwa | mamdani

NYC GOP Mayor Candidate Sliwa: 'Not Going Anywhere'

By    |   Sunday, 29 June 2025 09:32 AM EDT

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has created the phenomenon of Democrat nominee Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democrat socialist to lead the nation's city that stands as a pillar of capitalism, Republican New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa warned.

"There is no Zohran Mamdani if Eric Adams had done a decent job. He created the atmosphere so that somebody that nobody knew that was at 1% in the polls back in February could suddenly win a Democratic primary against an iconic figure like Andrew Cuomo."

"I'm not going anywhere; I'm in it until Nov. 4," Guardian Angels founder Sliwa told Sunday's "Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., amid speculation the conservative should step out of the race to avoid splitting votes to keep Mamdani from beating the likes of independent challengers Adams and potentially former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Sliwa admitted to host John Catsimatidis that Mamdani's new-age campaign has strong roots in affordable digital campaign strategy.

"But there is salvation," Sliwa said. "We have to go after the hipster millennials and Gen Zers. It's the same group that Donald Trump appealed to."

Both Adams and Cuomo have been cast off by the Democratic Party amid scandal and investigations, but Adams is running for reelection as an independent, something Cuomo could also do – potentially splitting votes to actually help the conservative candidate in the race, Sliwa.

Catsimatidis, a supermarket magnate, is a wealthy donor who is lining up wealthy friends to defeat Mamdani, who has talked about starting government-run supermarkets, according to Politico.

But Sliwa told Catsimatidis he is not going to drop out to back Adams "unless they figure out a way to put me in a pine box and bury me six feet under."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Mayor Eric Adams, at the top of the Democrat stranglehold of New York City, has created the phenomenon of Democrat nominee Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist to lead the nation's city that stands as a pillar of capitalism, Republican New York City mayoral...
nyc, mayor, candidate, curtis sliwa, mamdani
293
2025-32-29
Sunday, 29 June 2025 09:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved