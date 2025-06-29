NYC GOP Mayor Candidate Sliwa: 'Not Going Anywhere'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has created the phenomenon of Democrat nominee Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democrat socialist to lead the nation's city that stands as a pillar of capitalism, Republican New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa warned.

"There is no Zohran Mamdani if Eric Adams had done a decent job. He created the atmosphere so that somebody that nobody knew that was at 1% in the polls back in February could suddenly win a Democratic primary against an iconic figure like Andrew Cuomo."

"I'm not going anywhere; I'm in it until Nov. 4," Guardian Angels founder Sliwa told Sunday's "Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., amid speculation the conservative should step out of the race to avoid splitting votes to keep Mamdani from beating the likes of independent challengers Adams and potentially former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Sliwa admitted to host John Catsimatidis that Mamdani's new-age campaign has strong roots in affordable digital campaign strategy.

"But there is salvation," Sliwa said. "We have to go after the hipster millennials and Gen Zers. It's the same group that Donald Trump appealed to."

Both Adams and Cuomo have been cast off by the Democratic Party amid scandal and investigations, but Adams is running for reelection as an independent, something Cuomo could also do – potentially splitting votes to actually help the conservative candidate in the race, Sliwa.

Catsimatidis, a supermarket magnate, is a wealthy donor who is lining up wealthy friends to defeat Mamdani, who has talked about starting government-run supermarkets, according to Politico.

But Sliwa told Catsimatidis he is not going to drop out to back Adams "unless they figure out a way to put me in a pine box and bury me six feet under."