Private Employees, Employers Join Lawsuit Against New York City

Recently, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced yet another vaccine mandate, one that requires ALL PRIVATE SECTOR COMPANIES TO REQUIRE EMPLOYEES get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 27, 2021, or they can no longer work in New York City.

This includes ALL Private Sector Employers, Employees and Private School Employees.

In essence every single person that who holds a job in New York City can no longer earn a living in the City if he or she is not vaccinated — even if they work remotely.

We believe this is outrageous and a violation of your legal rights!

We are the Fonte and Gelormino Legal Group (FG Legal Group), a New York law firm that has been at the forefront in the fight against the multitude of unconstitutional mandates, decrees and edicts put forward by President Joe Biden, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor de Blasio, and New York City.

As proud members of the New York City community we were honored to offer our services pro bono to the many restaurant and gym owners whot requested our help in fighting unfair restrictions and mandates.

We were instrumental in assisting them to reopen and get back to business.

And we have recently filed an action in the Supreme Court of the United States on behalf of the New York City teachers and employees of the Department of Education. That litigation is ongoing.

The FG LEGAL Group is now announcing the formation of a Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of ANY EMPLOYEE in the PRIVATE SECTOR or a PRIVATE SCHOOL.

To be clear, we encourage Americans at risk to get the vaccine, we are pro-vaccine. However, we also believe that every citizen has the right to make their own medical and health decisions, in consultation with their doctor.

At FG Legal Group we believe in honest communication and full disclosure, which we believe leads to satisfied clients.

We pride ourselves on keeping our clients informed of our activities on their behalf, and plaintiffs in the class action suit are updated via email and our website with the latest developments.

QUESTIONS and ANSWERS

Q) Who can join the lawsuit?

A) Any private sector employer at risk of losing business or any employee or private school employee at risk of losing their job if they do not comply with the new mandate.

Q) How can someone join the lawsuit?

Q) How much will it cost to join the lawsuit?

A) The FG Legal Group understands that litigation can become costly and wants to ensure that ALL can afford to join the lawsuit. To that end they are going to greatly discount their legal services. The cost to join the lawsuit will be a one-time payment of $500 per person which can be paid through credit card or PayPal. The funds collected will be used for legal expenses, filings, court appearances, expert witnesses in constitutional law, appellate law, and medical doctors who specialize in infectious diseases and immunization. We try to keep expenses and logistical costs down as much as possible. If not enough plaintiffs file to cover expenses, we return all applicants' funds fully and promptly.

Q) How would the lawsuit proceed through the court system?

A) We plan on filing our lawsuit in U.S. Federal Court. However, we reserve the right to file in State Court.

Q) How quickly can the lawsuit be heard?

A) New York City issued guidelines for the new mandate on December 15. We plan on filing our lawsuit in the next few days.

Our legal team will be requesting an IMMEDIATE Temporary Restraining Order which, if granted by the Court, will put an immediate temporary halt to the mandates.

Q) How likely is it that the lawsuit will be successful?

A) As in any lawsuit we cannot guarantee success. However, we are encouraged by the recent decisions of the United States Supreme Court (particularly the successful Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo case) and the decisions in other federal courts throughout the country we believe give us sound legal grounds to have the court intervene. Please note: FG Law Group completely expects that whether we are successful or not in lower court the case will have to be heard in the Court of Appeals and possibly by the United States Supreme Court.

Q) If we win the lawsuit, does it guarantee that I will keep my job or get my job back?

A) In most cases a victory will help you keep your job. However, separate, and aside from the new mandate, your private employer does have the right, according to the way the law stands now, to require their employees to get the vaccine as a condition of employment. If we win the lawsuit against the mandate, private employers could still mandate vaccinations.

Q) What should my expectations be regarding the lawsuit?

A) Our legal team urges everyone to use this lawsuit as another tool in the fight against these unconstitutional mandates. Unions, businesses, media, and political groups all can play a role in fighting these mandates. A Class Action Lawsuit with thousands of members is a powerful weapon that cannot be ignored by the courts and politicians. Our legal team will also be fighting your case not just in the courtroom, but in the media and with governmental officials as well.

Q) Is this lawsuit requesting financial damages?

A) No. This lawsuit is to overturn the mandate and help everybody keep their jobs. We do not expect monetary damages to be awarded.

Q) What about religious and medical exceptions?

A) We urge everyone who has a valid medical or religious exemption to join the lawsuit but file your exemption. HOWEVER, do not expect them to be granted as there is a very big legal burden to overcome.

Please note our case is strictly to overturn the new vaccine mandate imposed on private employees. Medical and religious exemptions are a completely different legal issue and are not part of our new lawsuit or case.

Q) If something changes between now and December 27, will we get our money back?

A) Unfortunately, to overcome the immediacy of the mandate our legal team will have to start working on the lawsuit very quickly. Sometimes just the threat of a significant Class Action lawsuit is enough for public officials to back down or modify their position. To that end, if something changes and the city reverses course, we will refund a percentage of the money based on expenses spent and determined at our discretion.

Q) What is the deadline to join the lawsuit?

A) As of now we are going to close the lawsuit on the afternoon of December 17. This gives us enough time to digest the information and guidelines on the mandate released by the City on December 15, and we will file our suit very soon.

Lastly, just a word of caution:

Sadly, we have gotten dozens of calls from municipal workers who have filed fake vaccination cards and are now at risk of being prosecuted for a felony and losing their job.

Last month the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office arrested 15 people in connection with fake vaccination cards and charged them with felonies.

Even if the fake card is entered into a "system" there is an algorithm that is being used to uncover fraudulent entries.

We urge everyone not to falsify medical records, including vaccination cards.

God bless you and the United States of America.

