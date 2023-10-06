×
Tags: nyc | eric adams | mexico | immigration

Mayor Adams in Mexico: New York City 'at Capacity'

By    |   Friday, 06 October 2023 02:22 PM EDT

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a trip to Mexico this week that the city is "at capacity" and has "no more room" for immigrants, The Hill reports.

Adams, while visiting the Mexican state of Puebla on Thursday, addressed the state legislature, where he said, "We are neighbors. We are familia. Mi casa es su casa. Your struggles are my struggles."

However, after his address, Adams told reporters that New York is "at capacity" after receiving more than 110,000 asylum-seekers since last spring.

He said that migrants "are our future and we cannot lose one of them," but added, "There is no more room in New York. Our hearts are endless, but our resources are not. We don't want to put people in congregate shelters. We don't want people to think they will be employed."

In a later interview with New York-based media, Adams said that these are "extremely challenging times," and noted, "It's going to be extremely painful for New Yorkers and migrants and asylum seekers. They deserve a more dignified environment than what we are able to give because of the magnitude of this problem, and the costs associated with it, and of the navigation of this crisis."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 06 October 2023 02:22 PM
