Report: NYC Mayor Adams Denies 1993 Sex Assault Claim

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is being accused in a new court filing of a 1993 sexual assault by a former city female worker while he was a captain in the New York City Police Department, and he is denying the claim.

"The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn't recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim," a mayoral spokesperson told WABC 7 in New York on Thursday.

According to a source, the NYPD has no record of the woman working for the police department, the station reported.

An unidentified female plaintiff filed a summons in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan Wednesday night claiming she was sexually assaulted by Adams in 1993.

"Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York," the three-page summons obtained by the Messenger alleges.

According to the report, the summons, which also names the NYPD Transit Bureau and Guardian Association as defendants in the case, is being brought under the Adult Survivors Act, signed into law by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022.

The law creates a "one year look back" to allow survivors of sexual assaults over the age of 18 to sue their alleged abusers regardless of when the abuse took place.

"Today, we take an important step in empowering survivors across New York to use their voices and hold their abusers accountable," Gov. Hochul said when signing the law in May 2022. "The fight against sexual assault requires us to recognize the impact of trauma within our justice system. I am proud to sign this legislation, which is part of our collective responsibility to protect one another and create an environment that makes survivors feel safe. While our work is not done, eradicating sexual assault begins with our ability to bring the perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice and this legislation is a historic step forward."

The Messenger said in its report that it purposely withheld the name of the plaintiff in the case, but did identify their attorney as Megan Goddard, a New York employment discrimination attorney and principal at Goddard Law PLLC.

"Goddard Law is dedicated to representing employees and other individuals in all industries and at all employment levels," the firm said on its LinkedIn profile. "As advocates for workplace fairness, our passion and profession is to help advance the goals of employees and protect their rights against injustices at work."

The summons comes with a notice of intent to sue regarding the case and a complaint will be filed separately, the report said.

No further details about the case are being disclosed.