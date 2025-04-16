WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nyc | eric adams | city council | lawsuit | ice | executive order | rikers island

NYC Won't Represent Adams in Suit Over ICE on Rikers

By    |   Wednesday, 16 April 2025 06:29 PM EDT

The New York City Law Department will not represent Mayor Eric Adams or his administration in the lawsuit filed by the City Council over his executive order to allow federal immigration authorities to operate on Rikers Island, the city's largest jail complex.

"The New York City Law Department has advised that they will not be representing any party in this litigation, and the respondents are accordingly in the process of identifying outside counsel to represent them in this matter," Allison Stoddart, the mayor's chief counsel, wrote in an emailed letter to the Manhattan Supreme Court clerk on Tuesday evening, which was obtained by the New York Daily News.

Muriel Goode-Trufant, who heads the Law Department as the city's corporation counsel, said in a statement: "Due to the fact that the New York City Law Department has provided advice to both sides of City Hall on the scope of the city's sanctuary city laws, it has removed itself from representing either side of City Hall in this litigation."

The Daily News and Gothamist note that the city's law department typically represents the city and its elected officials, including the mayor, in legal matters such as lawsuits and generally does not represent the City Council when it files a lawsuit against the administration.

An attorney for the City Council, Jason Otaño, called the decision "historical" in a letter to the judge in response.

Otaño also asserted that the Law Department was unable to "stand behind the Mayor and the First Deputy Mayor's actions."

The mayor's press secretary, Kayla Mamelak Altus, said in a statement that the move was "not unreasonable," adding, "The Council is trying to make something out of nothing."

She also noted that the city will cover the cost of legal counsel to defend against the lawsuit.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The New York City Law Department will not represent Mayor Eric Adams or his administration in the lawsuit filed by the City Council over his executive order to allow federal immigration authorities to operate on Rikers Island, the city's largest jail complex.
nyc, eric adams, city council, lawsuit, ice, executive order, rikers island
297
2025-29-16
Wednesday, 16 April 2025 06:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved