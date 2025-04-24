WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nyc | dot | congestion | pricing | lawyers | trump administration

DOT Replaces Lawyers in NYC Congestion Toll Case

By    |   Thursday, 24 April 2025 06:04 PM EDT

The Department of Transportation on Thursday said it had replaced lawyers in the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan after they accidentally filed a document outlining legal flaws with the Trump administration's plan to replace New York City's congestion pricing tolls, the New York Post reports.

The April 11 letter, filed late Wednesday, said it was unlikely Judge Lewis Liman or other courts would uphold Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's decision.

''Are SDNY lawyers on this case incompetent or was this their attempt to RESIST? At the very least, it's legal malpractice,'' said Halee Dobbins, a spokesperson for Duffy. ''It's sad to see a premier legal organization continue to fall into such disgrace.''

''SDNY's memo doesn't represent reality. [New York Gov.] Kathy Hochul's congestion pricing war against the working class was hastily approved by the Biden Administration after Donald Trump was elected,'' she added.

''Taxpayers already financed the highways that Hochul is now shutting down to the driving public and there is no free alternative. This is unprecedented and illegal. If New York doesn't shut it down, the Department of Transportation is considering halting projects and funding for the state.''

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office said earlier that the filing was "an honest error and was not intentional in any way. Upon realizing the error, we immediately took steps to have the document removed. We look forward to continuing to vigorously advocate in the best interest of our clients, the DOT and [the Federal Highway Administration]."

New York in early January launched its first-in-the-nation program that charges most vehicles a $9 toll during peak periods to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street to reduce congestion and raise money for mass transit improvements.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Transportation on Thursday said it had replaced lawyers in the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan after they accidentally filed a document outlining legal flaws with the Trump administration's plan to replace New York City's congestion pricing tolls.
nyc, dot, congestion, pricing, lawyers, trump administration
291
2025-04-24
Thursday, 24 April 2025 06:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved