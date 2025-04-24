DOT Replaces Lawyers in NYC Congestion Toll Case

The Department of Transportation on Thursday said it had replaced lawyers in the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan after they accidentally filed a document outlining legal flaws with the Trump administration's plan to replace New York City's congestion pricing tolls, the New York Post reports.

The April 11 letter, filed late Wednesday, said it was unlikely Judge Lewis Liman or other courts would uphold Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's decision.

''Are SDNY lawyers on this case incompetent or was this their attempt to RESIST? At the very least, it's legal malpractice,'' said Halee Dobbins, a spokesperson for Duffy. ''It's sad to see a premier legal organization continue to fall into such disgrace.''

''SDNY's memo doesn't represent reality. [New York Gov.] Kathy Hochul's congestion pricing war against the working class was hastily approved by the Biden Administration after Donald Trump was elected,'' she added.

''Taxpayers already financed the highways that Hochul is now shutting down to the driving public and there is no free alternative. This is unprecedented and illegal. If New York doesn't shut it down, the Department of Transportation is considering halting projects and funding for the state.''

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office said earlier that the filing was "an honest error and was not intentional in any way. Upon realizing the error, we immediately took steps to have the document removed. We look forward to continuing to vigorously advocate in the best interest of our clients, the DOT and [the Federal Highway Administration]."

New York in early January launched its first-in-the-nation program that charges most vehicles a $9 toll during peak periods to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street to reduce congestion and raise money for mass transit improvements.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.