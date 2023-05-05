×
Tags: nyc | covid | survey | census

Survey: 1 in 10 in NYC Lost at Least 3 People to COVID

By    |   Friday, 05 May 2023 01:35 PM EDT

Nearly 900,000 New Yorkers lost at least three people to COVID-19, according to the just-released New York City Housing and Vacancy Survey.

The survey is conducted about every three years by the U.S. Census Bureau on behalf of the city of New York.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic loss of life," the survey report said. "As of May 1st, the WHO [World Health Organization] reports more than 6.9 million deaths, worldwide. In the U.S. alone, more than 1.1 million people have died of COVID-19. In New York City, more than 45,000 lives have been lost.

Here's what it found, according to The Hill, which detailed the survey:

  • The 1 in 4 New Yorkers who lost at least one person to COVID-19 amounts to nearly 2 million residents.
  • More than 1 in 10 (almost 900,000 residents) lost three or more people.
  • Among nearly 1.1 million essential workers, 29% say they lost at least one person to COVID-19.
  • Southeast Brooklyn, the Bronx, Upper Manhattan and southeast Queens, were hit hardest by the virus. All of those areas have high numbers of essential workers.

The New York Times noted the survey found that about 1.1 million of the city's 8.4 million residents kept going to work between March and June 2020, despite the pandemic. About 72% were people of color.

The newspaper said that the information for the survey results was collected in mid-2021 by federal census workers.

Friday, 05 May 2023 01:35 PM
