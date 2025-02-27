NYC Driver Questions $45 Toll When Congestion Pricing Is $9

A New York City driver on the Upper East Side is warning others to check their E-ZPass accounts after recently being hit with a $45 toll for a trip into the congestion zone in Midtown Manhattan.

"My first reaction was, 'What happened here?'" Dylan Yen, 24, told the New York Post. "Of course, with congestion pricing basically being the talk of the town, everybody knows it's $9 – but why am I being charged $45.04?"

Yen told the outlet that if he hadn't checked the app Tuesday morning, he "would've never known" he had been charged the excessive amount and suspects that others accounts may have been similarly debited.

He said the timing of the toll seems suspicious, coming after President Donald Trump announced that his Department of Transportation was rescinding federal approval for the congestion pricing program.

"With the Trump administration ordering the cessation of the tolls, this felt like a last-ditch effort to wring more money out of our pockets before the program gets killed for good," Yen, a consultant, said.

According to billing records reviewed by the Post, the charge hit Yen's account just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday when he was driving out of the congestion zone toward Fairview, New Jersey, to meet with a client.

When Yen asked the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to explain itself on X on Wednesday, several people responded with their stories of also being overcharged by the tolling system.

The MTA responded to Yen's post by asking him to call E-ZPass' customer service hotline, but when he did he said employees told him "they would look into it" and no explanation was given.

MTA spokesperson David Steckel told the Post there are procedures in place "to fix any system error that might overcharge someone."

"Due to a processing error, a driver was incorrectly invoiced and the overcharge quickly refunded in this isolated instance," Steckel said. "The system is designed to flag billing that's not consistent with published rates."

On Thursday afternoon, Yen confirmed to the outlet that he had received the partial refund of the toll.

Despite the refund, he warned other drivers to "check your E-ZPass account" every week to ensure they're not being overcharged by the controversial pricing plan.

"Make sure the tolls match, especially because these tolls often take days to appear on your account, unlike regular bridge/tunnel tolls," he told the Post.

Congestion pricing remains in effect as a legal challenge unfolds, but the Transportation Department has set a March 21 deadline for the city to end it.