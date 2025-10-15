NY Times Furious Trump Wants Balanced Refugee System

The New York Times has blasted former President Donald Trump for what it calls a “radical overhaul” of the U.S. refugee program.

The plan would refocus refugee admissions on individuals most likely to assimilate, speak English, and respect American values.

According to documents obtained by the Times, the Trump administration is weighing a series of changes designed to make the decades-old refugee system serve America’s interests first.

The proposals would prioritize applicants from nations aligned with U.S. values — including white South Africans and Europeans fleeing political persecution — while reducing the overall number of refugees to historic lows.

The plan, discussed in meetings at the State and Homeland Security Departments, follows Trump’s directive that refugee resettlement must reflect the needs and security of the United States.

The Times described the policy as a “bare bones” program that departs from what globalists have long called America’s “humanitarian duty.”

Trump had already suspended refugee admissions on his first day in office, calling for a review of whether the program benefited U.S. citizens.

Officials told the Times the White House has not ruled out any of the new ideas but said no final decision has been made.

The proposed reforms would place greater emphasis on whether applicants can successfully assimilate into American life.

Refugees would take courses on U.S. history, culture, and respect for national norms.

Applicants who demonstrate shared values — including opposition to mass migration and support for traditional Western ideals — could receive priority consideration.

Administration officials also advised that refugee resettlement be limited in communities already struggling with large immigrant populations, in order to promote assimilation and reduce strain on local resources.

One document cited the need to avoid “the concentration of non-native citizens.”

The Times accused the administration of catering to “white Europeans,” highlighting what Trump calls persecution faced by Afrikaners — the white minority in South Africa.

The Times also claimed Trump’s plan reflects a vision of America that “values whiteness and Christianity,” quoting a former refugee official from prior administrations.

State Department spokesman Thomas Pigott defended the administration’s approach, saying, “It should come as no surprise that the State Department is implementing the priorities of the duly elected president of the United States.

"This administration unapologetically prioritizes the interests of the American people.”

Trump is reportedly considering setting the refugee ceiling at 7,500 for the upcoming year — a sharp reduction from the 125,000 limit under former President Joe Biden.

Officials say the proposal would give U.S. embassies, rather than the United Nations, greater authority in determining who qualifies for refugee status.

The Times called the plan discriminatory. Supporters call it common sense — a long-overdue effort to restore balance and security to America’s refugee system.