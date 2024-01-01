Nutramigen Baby Formula Recalled, Possible Contamination

Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalled around 675,000 cans of Nutramigen Powder, used to manage baby's milk allergies, due to potential bacterial contamination.

The company told the Food and Drug Administration of its decision on Saturday, prompting an agency press release the same weekend detailing the recall of the product's 12.6 and 19.8-ounce can variants.

In question is the "possibility of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii in product sampled outside" the United States. Still, the product "went through extensive testing by MJN and tested negative for the bacteria."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cronobacter sakazakii can cause meningitis in babies younger than two months, premature babies, and babies with weakened immune systems.

It is also potentially deadly in rare cases.

MJN said the recalled product was manufactured in June and distributed between June and August, and there have not been any reports of "illnesses or adverse events" tied to it.

"Based on the limited availability of the remaining stock of this special infant formula, it is believed that much, if not all, of the products recalled in the United States have been consumed. There are no reports of illnesses or adverse events to date," the announcement read.

The company will issue a total refund to consumers who purchased the recalled cans.

It comes roughly one year removed from a massive baby formula shortage in the U.S., which has stoked fears about the industry's stability and whether a new one is potentially on the horizon.

Last month, the Department of Agriculture codified new rules to maintain continued formula access for low-income families in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

They are set to come into effect on Feb. 12.