Document Seized at Trump Home Described Foreign Govt's Nuke Capabilities: Wash Post

A document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The Post report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not identify the foreign government discussed in the document.

According to the publication, the find underscored concerns among U.S. intelligence officials about classified material being held at the Florida property. As the Post reported, some seized documents detailed top-secret U.S. operations -- operations so closely guarded that even many senior national security officials are kept out of the loop on the details.

"Only the president, some members of his Cabinet or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs, according to people familiar with the search, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive details of an ongoing investigation."

The report said that after months of trying to recover documents from Mar-a-Lago, some still remained there and were unearthed in a court-approved search on Aug. 8.

It was in this final batch that the information on a foreign government's nuclear defense readiness was discovered, the paper said.

A judge has ordered that a special master be assigned to review documents taken from Mar-a-Lago, as the government conducts a risk assessment on what was being kept there.

For his part, former President Trump has assailed the manner in which the raid was conducted, calling it overly invasive and politically motivated. He has also maintained that documents kept there were covered by executive privilege, and that he had the authority to declassify documents as president.

