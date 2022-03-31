Fake Govt Nuke Training News Broadcast Released

A government training video for coordinated response to nuclear terrorism has been released via a Freedom of Information Act request, and shows a TV anchorman describing downtown Indianapolis coping with the event.

The tech website Gizmodo obtained the video, which was made as part of a multi-agency training exercise in December 1986 and code-named Mighty Derringer.

The exercise included the Pentagon, CIA, FBI, Department of Energy and other agencies, according to Gizmodo. It's goal was to simulate a nuclear terror attack and see how each ageny would react and whether they would successfully cooperate.

The fake news broadcast was part of the effort to make the war games as real as possible.

In the video, obtained from the National Nuclear Security Administration, a mustachioed anchorman, "Jeff Schwartz," of "Channel 9 Eyewitness News," tells viewers that it is now day four of an emergency in downtown Indianapolis.

"You know that few details are available, but this much we know," Schwartz says, looking into the camera. "A large portion of downtown Indianapolis remains evacuated. Now, reports are sketchy at this point, but we do know that apparently there are terrorists holed up in the downtown part of our city with nuclear devices."

Schwarts says nuclear experts from the federal government have arrived in Indianapolis and that "a federal response team has been sent in to neutralize the threat."

He then goes to a reporter in a helicopter, "Anne Miller."

"We’ve just passed over the speedway. We’re heading east towards downtown," Miller says as a shot of the city is shown from the helicopter.

"Just how close can we get to where the terrorists have been holed up?" Schwartz asks.

"The FBI and police have cordoned off the area and they've restricted airspace above it," Miller answers. "We’re headed in that direction now. But we can only …"

At that point a bright light appears on the ground and expands over the city and the broadcast from the chopper is replaced by static.

The shot cuts back to Schwartz, who tells viewers they have lost contact with Miller, and asks the staff to try to reach her by two-way radio.

Suddenly, a loud boom is heard, Miller looks up and mouths, "Oh, my God," and his broadcast goes to static.

As part of the exercise, actual explosions were used, and real nuclear material was placed around the city for teams to find.

Information on the tests already had been obtained and published, but no one has ever seen the video outside the government.