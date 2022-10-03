Russia Replaces Key Commander After Losses in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

Russian authorities replaced the commander of the country's Western Military District, as indicated by records from the country's Unified State Registry, CNN reported.

After sustaining significant losses in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Russia's Unified State Registry listed on Monday that Col. Gen. Roman Berdnikov would replace Col. Gen. Alexander Zhuravlyov as the new commander of the country's Western Military District.

The Western Military District is one of the country's five military districts and is based in the western part of Russia. The district has played a large role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After Monday's news of the replacement, the British publication, The Times reported that "a train operated by [Russia's] secretive nuclear division was destined for Ukraine."

The claim, which has not yet been confirmed, signals a significant escalation.

As The Times adds, "the Kremlin has been signaling its readiness for a significant escalation as Russia loses ground on the battlefield."