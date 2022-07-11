×
Tags: nuclear attack | preparedness | psa

NYC Releases Updated PSA on Nuclear Attack Readiness

the statue of liberty is pictured
(Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 11 July 2022 04:37 PM EDT

If a nuclear bomb hits New York City, residents should immediately seek shelter indoors and stay put, according to a new public service announcement the city released Monday.

Although the city’s Emergency Management said that the likelihood of such an attack on New York City is "very low," the agency put out a 90-second video online to demonstrate that they have a plan.

"As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed," said the city’s Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol, AMNY reported.

The three main steps New Yorkers should take if the city is hit by a nuclear bomb is to get inside, stay inside and stay tuned, according to the video.

The clip starts with deserted city streets and sirens wailing as a narrator explains what to do during a nuclear attack.

The narrator emphasizes that everyone should get into a building and go to the basement if there is one. If no basement exists, one should move to the center of the building that is the farthest away from windows for as much protection as possible.

The narrator then explains that anyone caught outside during the nuclear blast must remove all clothes and clean themselves off immediately with soap and water once inside a building.

The clips then advise city residents to pay attention to media for more information and to remain in place until officials instruct otherwise.

AMNY points out that the video does not mention what someone is supposed to do for medical needs or food while awaiting what is sure to be a long time until the end of the nuclear fallout.

The public service announcement is reminiscent of films from the Cold War era put out by the Federal Civil Defense Administration that instructed  Americans to "duck and cover" in case of a nuclear detonation.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 11 July 2022 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

