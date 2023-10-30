NSC Spokesman: Antisemitism 'Rising' Under Biden

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said antisemitism is "rising" under President Joe Biden.

Kirby's comments come a week after White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said, "We have not seen any credible threats."

Pro-Hamas and antisemitic demonstrations have been seen around the U.S. since the Palestinian terrorist group attack Israel on Oct. 7. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed and more than 200 taken to Gaza as hostages.

"Top Biden spokesman John Kirby says antisemitism is 'rising' under Biden — 'no question about it,'" RNC Research posted, with video of a CNN interview, on social media platform X. "In 2022, there were more antisemitic events in this country than there had been since 1979."

RNC Research also commented on an ABC News interview with Kirby.

"Top Biden spokesman John Kirby says the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. is 'a deep concern' — a week after Karine Jean-Pierre claimed 'we have not seen any credible threats,' RNC Research posted.

Republican lawmakers have accused Biden and the administration of kowtowing to progressive Democrats who are anti-Israel.

"Why hasn't Biden's DOJ announced an investigation into the pro-Hamas campus rallies violating the civil rights of Jewish students?" Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., posted Monday morning on X. "Let's call it like it is: Biden doesn't want to anger his anti-Semitic leftwing base."

Later Monday, the administration announced new actions to combat antisemitism on college campuses after an "alarming" uptick in incidents since the Israel-Hamas war started, NBC News reported.

NBC News said the departments of Justice and Homeland Security will partner with campus law enforcement to track hate-related rhetoric online and provide federal resources to schools.

NBC News also said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and White House domestic policy adviser Neera Tanden later this week will visit a college campus and hold a roundtable discussion with Jewish students.