Gabbard Vows to Root Out NSA Agents Who Held Sex Chats

National Security Agency agents held lurid sex chats on the NSA's sensitive Intelink messaging program "featuring wide-ranging discussions of sex, kink, polyamory, and castration," City Journal reported.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was furious, vowing to root out agents who participated in the sex chats, the Daily Mail reported.

CIA Director of Public Affairs Liz Lyons added that "the messages published today from an NSA messaging platform allegedly involving a CIA official are unacceptable and have no place at the agency. The CIA will be taking immediate action on this matter which only further proves the need for serious reform."

According to a source in the City Journal report, the sex chats were legitimized as part of the NSA's commitment to "diversity, equity, and inclusion," and the agents "used LGBTQ+ employee resource groups to turn their kinks and pathologies into official work duties," with the full support of their superiors at the NSA.

The source said these groups "spent all day" recruiting activists and holding meetings with titles such as "Privilege," "Ally Awareness," "Pride," and "Transgender Community Inclusion."

In addition, NSA leadership reportedly declared that DEI was "not only mission critical, but mission imperative."

Gabbard promised to clean house and confirmed the existence of the chats, which have been destroyed, according to the Daily Mail.

"This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable," Gabbard wrote on X. "These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when @POTUS issued his EO ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with. Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety."