NRCC Chair: Dems' Alleged Use of GOP Stolen Military Records 'Disgusting'

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., the National Republican Congressional Committee chairman, is calling for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to be held accountable for the details of a potentially explosive Politico report, which alleges that a research firm hired by the DCCC obtained military personnel files of multiple Republican leaders — without proper consent.

"This systematic weaponization of Republican candidates' military service against them is beyond disgusting. It is time for the DCCC to stop hiding and face accountability for their actions," Hudson said in a statement.

Hudson then added: "The Department of Justice must immediately begin investigations into this matter, and if the DCCC violated the law, they should face prosecution."

The allegations made in the Politico report suggest the military records of Reps. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, and Don Bacon, R-Neb. had been accessed through the usage of a "stolen" Social Security number.

This isn't the first time the NRCC has protested the DCCC's supposed conduct.

A previous Politico report alleged that Republican candidate Jennifer Ruth-Green's military records had been released — without her consent — to a Democrat opposition research firm, Due Diligence Group LLC, which then reportedly "outed" Ruth-Green as a victim of sexual assault.

For the report involving Bacon and Nunn, their respective records with the Air Force were allegedly disclosed, without their approval.

And now, the Republicans are demanding punishment for the DCCC's alleged role in fostering the "unauthorized release" of the Republicans' military files.

According to Breitbart News, Bacon said Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall alerted him to an internal probe, where the records of 11 GOP lawmakers had been disclosed.

The Air Force reportedly plans to send its inquiry results to the DOJ.

After this revelation, Bacon called for a probe into Due Diligence Group's ties to the Air Force.

Breitbart also reports that Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek said "virtually all" of the 11 unapproved releases were made to the same third-party official, "who represented himself as a background investigator seeking service records for employment purposes."

According to Politico, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records indicate the DCCC paid Due Diligence more than $110,000 between January 2021 and December 2022.

On Tuesday, in response to the Nunn/Bacon-related allegations, NRCC communications director Jack Pandol tweeted out the following:

"*BOMBSHELL*

"Dem party hacks have been systematically dodging procedure to improperly obtain military records of GOP candidates.

"The goal: weaponize their service against them.

"Why is the DCCC refusing to respond?"