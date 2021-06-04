×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: nra

NRA Drops Lawsuit Against NY Attorney General, to Pursue Claims in Manhattan

NRA Drops Lawsuit Against NY Attorney General, to Pursue Claims in Manhattan
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 04 June 2021 06:37 PM

The National Rifle Association said on Friday it will defend against New York Attorney General Letitia James' attempt to shut it down in a state court in Manhattan, and has withdrawn its own lawsuit seeking to block her efforts.

The NRA made the move after a federal judge on May 11 threw out the gun rights group's January bankruptcy case, which he called an improper effort to avoid James' regulatory oversight and gain an "unfair litigation advantage."

James sued the NRA last August, accusing it of corruption including diversion of millions of dollars to officials like Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre, its leader for three decades. She is also seeking LaPierre's ouster.

"Wayne LaPierre and his lieutenants used the NRA as a breeding ground for personal gain and a lavish lifestyle," James said in a statement. "Our fight for transparency and accountability will continue because no one is above the law."

Founded in 1871 in New York, the NRA had sued James in the state capital of Albany on the same day the attorney general brought her lawsuit.

It later filed similar counterclaims in the Manhattan case, accusing James of violating its constitutional free speech rights in a politically motivated "retaliation campaign" because the Democrat disliked what it stood for.

Dropping the Albany case "will ensure that the NRA's claims proceed promptly to discovery and a full vindication of its members' rights," NRA lawyer William Brewer said in a statement.

The NRA has been instrumental in thwarting Democratic-backed gun control measures in the U.S. Congress, and making gun rights a core Republican Party policy objective.

In dismissing the bankruptcy case after a 12-day trial, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale in Dallas faulted LaPierre for arranging it without telling his board of directors.

Hale also warned that another bankruptcy filing could result in the appointment of an outside trustee to run the NRA, while adding that trial testimony suggested the group "now understands the importance of compliance."

The case is New York v. The National Rifle Association of America Inc et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 451625/2020.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The National Rifle Association on Friday voluntarily withdrew a federal lawsuit it filed against New York Attorney General Letitia James in the state capital of Albany, and said it will instead pursue the same claims in a state court in Manhattan.James had sued the gun...
nra
350
2021-37-04
Friday, 04 June 2021 06:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved