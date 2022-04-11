NRA Slams New Biden Ghost Gun Regulation: Not 'Sincere'

The National Rifle Association condemned on Monday an upcoming rule from the Biden administration intended to crack down on so-called "ghost guns," Fox News reported.

According to senior administration officials, the new measure slated to be revealed soon would designate gun kits as firearms, requiring new regulations for manufacturers and sellers.

Andrew Arulanandam, the NRA's managing director of public affairs, told the network that Biden's upcoming rule is unnecessary and a distraction from surging violent crime rates.

"An administration that's truly sincere and resolute about curbing violent crime rates would do one thing: take violent criminals off the streets immediately," Arulanandam said.

"Yet, the Biden administration allows these criminals who kill and maim with callous and reckless abandon, again and again, to roam the streets of Baltimore, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and other cities large and small across our country without fear of prosecution and punishment."

Arulanandam argued the regulation was motivated by financial support to Biden from "wealthy gun control supporters" and that Americans instinctively know the real problem is "soft-on-criminal policies" by the administration.

"The president unveils yet another hollow plan that will not stop this violence," he continued. "His gun control actions will undoubtedly hearten his wealthy gun control supporters. But this action sends the wrong message to violent criminals because this "ban" will not affect them. These violent crime sprees will continue unabated until they are arrested, prosecuted, and punished."

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Michael Gwin defended the decision to Fox News, claiming ghost guns are "the weapon of choice for criminals, gangs, and domestic abusers."

"Who in their right mind would oppose action to help keep these guns out of the hands of criminals and make it easier for law enforcement to find the shooters when they are used?" Gwin asked.