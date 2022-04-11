×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nra | gun regulation | ghost guns | second amendment

NRA Slams New Biden Ghost Gun Regulation: Not 'Sincere'

NRA Slams New Biden Ghost Gun Regulation: Not 'Sincere'
In this photo illustration, a man looks at a website which sells gun kits or "ghost guns," August 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 11 April 2022 06:18 PM

The National Rifle Association condemned on Monday an upcoming rule from the Biden administration intended to crack down on so-called "ghost guns," Fox News reported.

According to senior administration officials, the new measure slated to be revealed soon would designate gun kits as firearms, requiring new regulations for manufacturers and sellers.

Andrew Arulanandam, the NRA's managing director of public affairs, told the network that Biden's upcoming rule is unnecessary and a distraction from surging violent crime rates.

"An administration that's truly sincere and resolute about curbing violent crime rates would do one thing: take violent criminals off the streets immediately," Arulanandam said.

"Yet, the Biden administration allows these criminals who kill and maim with callous and reckless abandon, again and again, to roam the streets of Baltimore, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and other cities large and small across our country without fear of prosecution and punishment."

Arulanandam argued the regulation was motivated by financial support to Biden from "wealthy gun control supporters" and that Americans instinctively know the real problem is "soft-on-criminal policies" by the administration.

"The president unveils yet another hollow plan that will not stop this violence," he continued. "His gun control actions will undoubtedly hearten his wealthy gun control supporters. But this action sends the wrong message to violent criminals because this "ban" will not affect them. These violent crime sprees will continue unabated until they are arrested, prosecuted, and punished."

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Michael Gwin defended the decision to Fox News, claiming ghost guns are "the weapon of choice for criminals, gangs, and domestic abusers."

"Who in their right mind would oppose action to help keep these guns out of the hands of criminals and make it easier for law enforcement to find the shooters when they are used?" Gwin asked.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The National Rifle Association condemned on Monday an upcoming rule from the Biden administration intended to crack down on so-called "ghost guns," Fox News reported.
nra, gun regulation, ghost guns, second amendment
298
2022-18-11
Monday, 11 April 2022 06:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved