NRA Cancels Annual Meeting Due to COVID Concerns

The National Rifle association announced Tuesday that it was canceling its scheduled 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits in Houston, Texas, due to health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We make this difficult decision after analyzing relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas. We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors and exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision,” the organization said in a press release Tuesday.

“The NRA Annual Meeting welcomes tens of thousands of people, and involves many events, meetings, and social gatherings. Among the highlights of our annual meeting are acres of exhibit space featuring the latest and greatest firearms, the display of countless accessories, and the offering of adventures and group gatherings that many travel hundreds, and some even thousands, of miles to experience. We realize that it would prove difficult, if not impossible, to offer the full guest experience that our NRA members deserve.”

All events and meetings scheduled in Houston Sept. 3-5 are canceled, and the organization said it will notify members about rescheduling the annual meeting of members for another date.

“The NRA’s top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of our members, staff, sponsors, and supporters,” the release said. “We are mindful that NRA Annual Meeting patrons will return home to family, friends and co-workers from all over the country, so any impacts from the virus could have broader implications. Those are among the reasons why we decided to cancel our 2021 event.”

“We would like to thank our members, attendees, exhibitors, and staff for their understanding and support. We are grateful for the many contributions of the George R. Brown Convention Center, state and local officials, community organizers, area hotels, and countless event venues across Houston,” the release said. “We receive enormous support from Houston and the State of Texas – and we hope to return to the Bayou City for a full annual meeting experience.”

The organization said it is continuing to plan for the 2022 conference scheduled to be held in Louisville, Kentucky, next May, and hopes members support local gatherings held around the nation that are following procedures that protect the health of attendees in the meantime.