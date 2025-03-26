NPR Chief Acknowledges Failure to Cover Biden Laptop

The chief executive of National Public Radio acknowledged to a congressional panel Wednesday that the public media outlet failed in its coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher came under the scrutiny of Republican lawmakers in a congressional subcommittee hearing, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported the most revealing comment from Maher was, “I do want to say that NPR acknowledges we were mistaken in failing to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story more aggressively or sooner.”

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., grilled Maher about her labeling President Donald Trump in a 2020 tweet as a "sociopath" and a "racist."

Maher replied, "I regret [that] today."

NPR has faced growing criticism of its news coverage. Legislation introduced in the House proposed the end of public funding for NPR and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds and supports PBS.