WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: npr | laptop | biden | failure

NPR Chief Acknowledges Failure to Cover Biden Laptop

By    |   Wednesday, 26 March 2025 04:39 PM EDT

The chief executive of National Public Radio acknowledged to a congressional panel Wednesday that the public media outlet failed in its coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher came under the scrutiny of Republican lawmakers in a congressional subcommittee hearing, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported the most revealing comment from Maher was, “I do want to say that NPR acknowledges we were mistaken in failing to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story more aggressively or sooner.”

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., grilled Maher about her labeling President Donald Trump in a 2020 tweet as a "sociopath" and a "racist."

Maher replied, "I regret [that] today."

NPR has faced growing criticism of its news coverage. Legislation introduced in the House proposed the end of public funding for NPR and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds and supports PBS.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The chief executive of National Public Radio acknowledged to a congressional panel Wednesday that the public media outlet failed in its coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.
npr, laptop, biden, failure
147
2025-39-26
Wednesday, 26 March 2025 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved