WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: npr | katherine maher | public media | funding

WH Scoffs at NPR CEO's Claim That Funding Cut Would Risk Public Safety

By    |   Thursday, 17 July 2025 08:05 PM EDT

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday brushed off National Public Radio CEO Katherine Maher's assertion that slashing federal funding to the network would potentially be a "risk to the public safety of the country."

"I'm not sure how NPR helps the public safety of our country, but I do know that NPR unfortunately has become, really, just a propaganda voice for the left," Leavitt said at a press conference.

"So just a few examples for you, in 2020, NPR refused to cover the Hunter Biden laptop scandal in the run-up to the election. They said 'their assertions don't amount to much,' writing [that] they did 'not want to waste the listeners and readers' time on stories that are just pure distractions.'

"That does not sound like an unbiased opinion; that sounds like a partisan opinion to me, and this is a taxpayer-funded organization," she added.

On Thursday, Maher called public media "a critical part of the emergency response plans of nearly half of the states in this nation.

"If these types of emergency alerting go away, you will have fewer outlets to be able to respond in real time" to future natural disasters.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday brushed off National Public Radio CEO Katherine Maher's assertion that slashing federal funding to the network would potentially be a "risk to the public safety of the country."
npr, katherine maher, public media, funding
195
2025-05-17
Thursday, 17 July 2025 08:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved