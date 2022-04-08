NPR Reporter Blasts Own Newsroom, Says Hunter Biden Story Merits Attention

NPR reporter Laura Sullivan called out her own newsroom on Thursday, saying Hunter Biden's seized-laptop story has "always been" relevant.

Sullivan, an investigative correspondent for the publicly funded NPR, tweeted "Add @NPR to the list" when citing the media organizations that have been quick to dismiss the validity or relevance of Hunter Biden's international business affairs, some of which might have been in direct conflict with Joe Biden's dealings with other countries — either as vice president, or the current U.S. president.

"Newsroom editors called it 'not a real story.' The 'Hunter Biden laptop' investigation may end up being a tax case, a hill of beans, or something else. But what it's always been is a story," Sullivan subsequently tweeted.

According to reports, Sullivan was directly responding to an April 6 tweet from journalist Glenn Greenwald that read:

"Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologized and admitted it was wrong for Twitter to have censored any mention of the story. The [Washington Post] this week called for a media 'reckoning' over what they did. Beyond those 2, they all let their lie stand to this day."

NPR has employed Sullivan for 18 years. In fact, on its website, the network trumpets Sullivan as one of their "most decorated journalists."

This is not the first time Sullivan has taken direct issue with her employer's spin on a particular story.

Back in October 2020, when the New York Post originally reported on Hunter Biden's laptop, NPR joined a number of left-leaning media organizations in going silent about the revelations.

At the time, NPR even quoted managing editor Terence Samuel, by saying, "We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don't want to waste the listeners' and readers' time on stories that are just pure distractions."

Sullivan's response, dated Oct. 23, 2020, sounded off on NPR: "Really love it when managers make our jobs harder. I don't know if that's #HunterBiden's laptop or what's on it, but it's certainly not a 'waste of time' to find out. @NPR managers better hope that laptop was built out of an old Russian blender in Ukraine."

Roughly five months later, NPR became the subject of outside scrutiny, after erroneously claiming the Biden laptop story had been "discredited by U.S. intelligence and independent investigations by news organizations."

The Washington Post and The New York Times recently confirmed that Biden's laptop and emails were authentic, after initially labeling the story as Russian disinformation at the height of the 2020 election.

Recently, the New York Post reported that a witness in the Hunter Biden grand jury proceedings was asked about Biden's deal with a Chinese energy conglomerate, along with the identity of "the big guy" during sworn testimony in Wilmington, Delaware.

There's speculation that the term refers to Joe Biden.

The current Hunter Biden probe has since been expanded to possible acts of money laundering and the violation of lobbying laws, according to reports. Last week, the Washington Post confirmed that in 2017 and 2018, Hunter Biden and the president's brother, James Biden, controlled $4.8 million in payments from CEFC China.

And in 2019, the FBI seized control of Hunter Biden's laptop, left in a Delaware-based repair shop.

The contents of the laptop have yet to be released to the public, in full, but last week, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., successfully included the hard-drive components of Hunter Biden's captured laptop in the Congressional Record.

RELATED STORIES: