×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nova scotia | st. croix | dam | evacuate

Nova Scotia Officials: Dam Could Breach; Evacuate

Saturday, 22 July 2023 11:19 AM EDT

Torrential rains lashing the Canadian Atlantic province of Nova Scotia threatened to overwhelm a dam on Saturday and caused major damage in parts of Halifax, the largest city, officials said.

The province's emergency office said a dam near the St. Croix River system could breach and told local residents to evacuate immediately. The alert covers a large part of central Nova Scotia.

"Dam overflow — Evacuation order for the St. Croix river system area. Dam at risk of breaching," the province's emergency management office said in a message sent to cellphones.

Further south, authorities in Halifax said there had been significant damage to roads and infrastructure and reported abandoned cars on highways.

"It has been a terrible night for our community," Mayor Mike Savage wrote on Twitter.

Federal Emergencies Management Minister Bill Blair tweeted that the government was ready to help if needed.

Environment Canada said some parts of the province had received more than 6 inches of rain.

The flooding was the latest weather-related calamity to pound Canada this year. Wildfires across much of the country have already burned a record number of acres, sending clouds of smoke south into the United States.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Torrential rains lashing the Canadian Atlantic province of Nova Scotia threatened to overwhelm a dam on Saturday and caused major damage in parts of Halifax, the largest city, officials said.
nova scotia, st. croix, dam, evacuate
193
2023-19-22
Saturday, 22 July 2023 11:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved