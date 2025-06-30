WATCH TV LIVE

Thousands of Norwegians Accidentally Told They Won Millions

Monday, 30 June 2025 06:39 PM EDT

Norway lottery operator Norsk Tipping apologized Monday to 47,000 people who were accidentally told they had hit it big in the Eurojackpot, reports the Guardian.

"Thousands of Norwegians were mistakenly informed that they had won a large prize in the Eurojackpot. This was a mistake that affected many and which we take very seriously," wrote Norsk Tipping's managing director, Vegar Strand, in the text message.

"We deeply regret what has happened, and on behalf of us at Norsk Tipping, I would like to apologize to everyone affected by this. We are incredibly sorry to have disappointed so many."

Norsk Tipping said a coding error had led to the notifications.

Its CEO, Tonje Sagstuen, stepped down after news broke of the debacle.

"I am terribly sorry that we have disappointed so many, and I understand that people are angry with us," Sagstuen said in a statement.

"I have received many messages from people who had managed to make plans for holidays, buying an apartment or renovating before they realized that the amount was wrong," she said.

"To them I can only say: Sorry! But I understand that it is a small consolation."

Monday, 30 June 2025 06:39 PM
