Northwestern U Scores Win Over 'Woke' Student Govt

The Northwestern University's Associated Student Government reversed a funding freeze to its College Republicans organization imposed for hosting a speech by author and critical race theory opponent James Lindsay in May.

The student government took away funding for the conservative group days after Lindsay's May 2 appearance at the Evanston, Illinois, university, sparking protests, claiming the group had used flyers to promote the event that violated the school's discrimination and harassment policies.

"We can't prevent a speaker from coming to campus as student government. That's done by administration," ASG's co-president, Molly Whalen, told the Daily Northwestern student-run newspaper following the body's May 4 vote. "We focused on the part that we could control, which is student group conduct and student group finances."

The student government organization, however, reversed itself after getting a May 11 letter from the free speech advocacy Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression organization, demanding the funding be restored.

"While some student senators took offense to the flyers, Northwestern University's strong free expression promises preclude the university — or its student government — from punishing speech due to the views expressed," the organization wrote. "We urge the ASG to reverse course and restore funding for NUCR, and failing that, we urge the Northwestern administration to step in to ensure continued funding for the group."

That organization reported June 9 that the funding for the College Republicans had been restored, but it is still concerned about the school student government's commitment to free speech.

"After Northwestern University correctly determined last month that flyers used to promote an on-campus event did not violate the university's harassment policy, the Northwestern College Republicans regained access to their funding after weeks waiting in limbo," FIRE reported on its website. "But the reversal comes with continued concerns about the Associated Student Government's commitment to upholding — or holding up — free expression on campus."

The university's newspaper said that more than 150 demonstrators protested outside the hall where Lindsay, a self-proclaimed "pro-America anti-communist," spoke.

The publication said that the College Republicans did not pay Lindsay for his appearance, but did pay for security during the event.

"As a lesbian, I feel a bit worried and just uneasy (with) imagery of rainbow sunglasses with a skull and crossbones," communication senior Mackenzie Matheson told the news outlet. "I think Northwestern privately saying they condemned his values but not doing anything publicly is a sorry response."