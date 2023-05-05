Northwestern U Blocks Campus GOP Group Funding Over Ad

Northwestern University's student government has blocked a campus Republicans group from using university funds for its programs after outrage over the flyers it distributed on campus to advertise a lecture by conservative commentator and author James Lindsey, the organization's president says.

According to Agustin Bayer, who leads the Northwest College Republicans, his club, along with the Young America's Foundation, successfully hosted Lindsey's lecture Tuesday, when he spoke out about the dangers of identity politics, reports The Washington Examiner.

There were a few protesters, Bayer said, but he said he didn't learn until the next day that the Northwestern Associated Student Government had held an emergency meeting and voted to freeze his organization's funding over a flyer advertising the event.

The flyers depicted the gay pride flag as being poisonous, and the student government said the advertisements violated university policy on discrimination and harassment, which prohibits "displaying or circulating offensive objects and pictures that are based on a protected class."

Student government co-president Molly Whalen, a junior at the university said that the flyers were a "pretty explicit violation" of the school's harassment policy.

She added that while the student government did not have the power to block Lindsey's presentation, they "focused on the part that we could control, which is student group conduct and student group finances," reports the university's newspaper, The Daily Northwestern.

Bayer, though, said the policy was just an excuse to "try to attack our ability to bring in speakers in the future or present any dissenting opinion," as funding to pay speakers is usually from the student government.

"This definitely appears to be politically motivated," he told the Examiner. "It's even more laughable because no Northwestern funds were used for either those promotional materials or even for Mr. Lindsey, who they unfairly characterized as a conspiracy theorist and anti-LGBTQ."

While the university didn't respond to a request for comment, the office of Northwestern's president, in an email to the student body, reportedly said Lindsey's views are "antithetical to Northwestern's values."

Lindsey, meanwhile, slammed the school for allowing its student government to be involved in "egregious bias."

"Woke Northwestern students are likely very angry with me, not just because they couldn't shut down my talk but also because I told them to their faces that they're disposable tools of a Maoist revolution that will betray them in the end," Lindsey said on his Twitter page. "They laughed, stormed out, slammed doors."

The Young America's Foundation, meanwhile, said in a blog post that the issue shows Northwestern doesn't value freedom of expression, and that is "certainly a cause for concern for all who value academic freedom."