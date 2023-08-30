×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: north korea | south korea | us | nuclear

NKorea: Conducted Tactical Nuclear Strike Drill

Wednesday, 30 August 2023 06:14 PM EDT

North Korea said on Thursday it has conducted a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating strikes on South Korea's command posts and airfields in a "warning" against the United States' deployment of strategic bombers to the region, state media reported.

"The missile unit fired two tactical ballistic missiles northeastward at Pyongyang International Airport and correctly carried out its nuclear strike mission," news agency KCNA said.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday night, South Korea's military said, hours after the U.S. deployed B-1B bombers for allied air drills.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
North Korea said on Thursday it has conducted a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating strikes on South Korea's command posts and airfields in a "warning" against the United States' deployment of strategic bombers to the region, state media reported.
north korea, south korea, us, nuclear
92
2023-14-30
Wednesday, 30 August 2023 06:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved