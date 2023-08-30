NKorea: Conducted Tactical Nuclear Strike Drill

North Korea said on Thursday it has conducted a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating strikes on South Korea's command posts and airfields in a "warning" against the United States' deployment of strategic bombers to the region, state media reported.

"The missile unit fired two tactical ballistic missiles northeastward at Pyongyang International Airport and correctly carried out its nuclear strike mission," news agency KCNA said.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday night, South Korea's military said, hours after the U.S. deployed B-1B bombers for allied air drills.