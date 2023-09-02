×
Tags: north korea | simulated | nuclear | attack | missiles | warheads | u.s.

North Korea Staged 'Tactical Nuclear Attack' Drill

Saturday, 02 September 2023 07:02 PM EDT

North Korea conducted a simulated "tactical nuclear attack" drill early on Saturday that included two long-range cruise missiles carrying mock nuclear warheads, in response to allied exercises by the U.S. and South Korea, state media reported on Sunday.

The KCNA news agency said the drill was carried out to "warn the enemies of the actual nuclear war danger" as Pyongyang again vowed to bolster military deterrence against Washington and Seoul.

"The nuclear force of the DPRK will bolster up its responsible combat counteraction posture in every way to deter war and preserve peace and stability," the KCNA statement said.

The joint annual summertime exercises between South Korea and the U.S., known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, came to a close on Thursday after an 11-day run featuring air drills with B-1B bombers.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
