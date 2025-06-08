Western efforts to kill the power and influence of Kim Jong Un in North Korea have not only failed, but also they've made him and his rogue regime stronger than ever, sources told London's Telegraph.

North Korea, after another four years of isolation under former President Joe Biden's carrying on the policies of his former boss, President Barack Obama, has reached its "strongest strategic position" in decades, The Telegraph reported.

"North Korea has never been as strong – strong militarily as well as strong in oppressing its civilian population – as it is right now," Citizens' Alliance for North Korean Human Rights Deputy Director General Joanna Hosaniak told the paper.

After turning away from President Donald Trump's ostensibly bringing the enemy closer for four years, North Korea has amassed 1.3 million troops, 50 nuclear warheads – with plans to build 150 more by 2027 – and a mutual defense treaty with Russia, according to the report.

North Korea is directly aiding Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine in Ukraine with 15,000 soldiers, 100 ballistic missiles, and millions of munitions, The Telegraph reported.

In return, North Korea has reported received short-range air-defense systems and "advanced electronic warfare systems, including jamming equipment," according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

"North Korea is now getting unlimited access to Russian natural resources, technology, military, and ideological support," Australia's International College of Management Dean Leonid Petrov told The Telegraph, saying the alliance of Russia, China, and North Korea continues to grow.

"China has been bankrolling the North Korean regime for a long time. About 95% of North Korean trade was with China for decades.

"Politically, economically, militarily, it makes them stronger," he added.

"Both need this alliance. It's a mutually beneficial symbiosis of dictatorial regimes, which have been at war with their neighbors for many years."