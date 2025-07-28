WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: north korea | nuclear | kim jong un

North Korea Says Trump Must Accept New Nuclear Reality

Monday, 28 July 2025 06:17 PM EDT

North Korea said on Tuesday the United States must accept that reality has changed since the countries' summit meetings in the past, and no future dialog would end its nuclear program, state media KCNA reported.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who is believed to speak for his brother, said she conceded that the personal relationship between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump "is not bad."

But if Washington intended to use a personal relationship as a way to end the North's nuclear weapons program, the effort would only be the subject of "mockery," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by KCNA.

"If the U.S. fails to accept the changed reality and persists in the failed past, the DPRK-U.S. meeting will remain as a 'hope' of the U.S. side," she said. DPRK is short for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea's capabilities as a nuclear weapons state and the geopolitical environment have radically changed since Kim and Trump held talks three times during the U.S. president's first term, she said.

"Any attempt to deny the position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state ... will be thoroughly rejected," she said.

Trump has said he has a "great relationship" with Kim, and the White House has said the president is receptive to the idea of communicating with the reclusive North Korean leader.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


