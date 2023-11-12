×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: north korea | missile | launches | threat | lloyd austin | japan | u.s.

US, Japan, S.Korea Defense Chiefs to Share North Korea Missile Data in Dec

n korea missile launch on a television screen
(AP)

Sunday, 12 November 2023 05:54 AM EST

Defense chiefs from South Korea, Japan, and the United States have agreed to start as planned a real-time data sharing scheme on North Korean missiles in December, South Korea's defense ministry said on Sunday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his South Korean counterpart Shin Won-sik in Seoul on Sunday with Japanese defense minister Minoru Kihara joining the meeting online.

The ministers discussed strengthening their three-way cooperation in the face of "severe security environments," Kihara told reporters. It was the first time for the three ministers to hold such a gathering, he said.

"We confirmed that we are steadily making adjustments, bringing the process to the final stage," Kihara added.

President Joe Biden agreed with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an Aug. 18 summit that by the end of this year the three countries would share North Korea missile warning data in real time.

The ministers also condemned growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia as a violation of U.N. resolutions, the South Korean defense ministry said in a statement, and also stressed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Separately, General Charles Q. Brown, chair of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, held talks with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul on Sunday, the South Korean military said.

In his first visit to South Korea since he took office in October, the top U.S. general discussed the "continuous provocations" of North Korea including missile launches, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the defense of South Korea, the South Korean joint chiefs of staff said in a statement.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Defense chiefs from South Korea, Japan, and the United States have agreed to start as planned a real-time data sharing scheme on North Korean missiles in December, South Korea's defense ministry said on Sunday.
north korea, missile, launches, threat, lloyd austin, japan, u.s., south korea
271
2023-54-12
Sunday, 12 November 2023 05:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved