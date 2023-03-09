×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: north korea | missile launch | us | south korea | military

NKorea Fires Missile Before US-SKorea Drills

By    |   Thursday, 09 March 2023 09:26 PM EST

North Korea reportedly fired a short-range ballistic missile into the Yellow Sea on Thursday, possibly sending a message to the U.S. and South Korea ahead of their planned military exercises set to begin next week.

The South Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch from the North's western port city of Nampo at 6:20 p.m. local time, The Korean Times reported. The Yellow Sea separates the Korean peninsula from China's east coast.

"While strengthening its monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the Joint Chiefs of Staff texted to reporters, according to The Korean Times.

South Korea and the U.S. are set to begin exercise Freedom Shield on Monday, believed to be the largest joint military drills between the allies in at least five years. The drills will be done over an 11-day period and "will integrate elements of live exercises with constructive simulations," according to a news release from United States Forces Korea, which will participate along with the South Korean miliary and personnel from Combined Forces Command and United Nations Command.

Tensions with North Korea have increased over the past year, with the North steadily increasing its number of test launches of cruise and ballistic missiles. In February, shortly after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles off its east coast, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, warned against the increased presence of U.S. strategic assets on the Korean peninsula.

"We are carefully examining the influence it would exert on the security of our state," she said in a statement. "The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the U.S. forces' action character."

On Tuesday, Kim issued a similar warning, according to North Korean state media, a day after the U.S. and South Korean air forces conducted a combined exercise with the redeployment of the U.S. B-52H Stratofortress long-range bomber over the Korean Peninsula.

"We keep our eye on the restless military moves by the U.S. forces and the South Korean puppet military and are always on standby to take appropriate, quick and overwhelming action at any time according to our judgment," said Kim, whose title is vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
North Korea reportedly fired a short-range ballistic missile into the Yellow Sea on Thursday, possibly sending a message to the U.S. and South Korea ahead of their planned military exercises set to begin next week.
north korea, missile launch, us, south korea, military
386
2023-26-09
Thursday, 09 March 2023 09:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved