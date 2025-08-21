Dozen Top NKorean Military Officers Back From Russia

More than a dozen of North Korea's top military officers suddenly returned from Russia this week, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Their return comes as President Donald Trump pushes for Russia and Ukraine to come to a peace agreement and end the three-year war.

Trump met with Putin last week in Alaska before hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders on Monday at the White House.

Images released by KCNA show North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in his Workers' Party office meeting with top special forces commanders who were formerly photographed on the battlefield and meeting Putin in Moscow, including Kim Yong Bok, Ri Chang Ho, Kim Myong Chol, Sin Kum Chol, and Cha Yong Bom.

At the Wednesday meeting with his officers, Kim "conveyed enthusiastic militant encouragement to all commanders and combatants of the Kursk liberation operation units who repaid the motherland's trust with the most faithful legendary military achievements.

"Our military has fully demonstrated its characteristics, and such results have solidified the title and reputation as the strongest military in the world," Kim said, according to KCNA.

"Our military is doing what it should do now and doing what is necessary. It will continue to do so in the future," he added.