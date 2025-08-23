WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: north korea | kim jong | air defense | missiles | combat | military drills

NKorea Leader Kim Oversees Firing of New Air Defense Missiles

Saturday, 23 August 2025 07:23 PM EDT

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the firing of new air defense missiles to test their combat capability, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

The report came ahead of the summit on Monday between President Donald Trump and South Korea President Lee Jae Myung.

Earlier this month, Kim condemned the U.S.-South Korea joint military drills as their intent to remain "most hostile and confrontational" to his country, pledging to speed up nuclear build-up.

The new anti-air weapon systems showed "fast response" to aerial targets such as attack drones and cruise missiles, KCNA said.

The United Nations Command (UNC) reported Saturday night that around 30 North Korean troops briefly crossed the inter-Korean border earlier this week, prompting South Korean forces to fire warning shots before the soldiers retreated.

The incident took place in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, according to the UNC, which oversees the armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. The North Korean personnel reportedly strayed across the Military Demarcation Line but returned to their side after South Korean troops broadcast warnings and fired live rounds.

There were no reports of casualties, and the UNC said it is reviewing the circumstances of the incursion with both sides. The crossing is the latest in a series of tense encounters along the heavily fortified border, coming amid heightened friction between Pyongyang and Seoul.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

