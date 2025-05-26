WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: north korea | donald trump | golden dome | space shield

NKorea Warns US Space Shield Is 'Nuclear War Scenario'

Monday, 26 May 2025 06:47 PM EDT

North Korea's foreign ministry has criticized the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense shield project as a "very dangerous threatening initiative," state media reported Tuesday.

President Donald Trump on May 20 said he picked a design for the Golden Dome missile defense system and named a leader of the ambitious $175 billion program.

The Golden Dome plan "is a typical product of 'America first', the height of self-righteousness, arrogance, high-handed and arbitrary practice, and is an outer space nuclear war scenario," said the Institute for American Studies of North Korea's foreign ministry, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The aim is for Golden Dome to leverage a network of hundreds of satellites circling the globe with sophisticated sensors and interceptors to knock out incoming enemy missiles after they lift off from U.S. adversareies, such as China, Iran, North Korea or Russia.

China last week said it is "seriously concerned" about the project and called for the U.S. to abandon its development.

