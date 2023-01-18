North Dakota Mulls Banning 'Sexually Explicit' Books from Public Libraries

The Republican-led North Dakota Legislature is weighing whether to ban books containing sexually explicit content from public libraries.

A bill in the state House would prohibit public libraries from maintaining or promoting books with visual depictions of explicit sexual material, including intercourse, masturbation, and other acts.

The bill is consistent with a nationwide trend sparked by concerned parents of restricting sexually explicit books to minors, although most of the focus has been on libraries at public schools.

North Dakota House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, said nudity in drawings in the graphic novel "Let's Talk About It: The Teen's Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human" motivated him to sponsor the House bill, according to The Bismarck Tribune. The book recently was the subject of a public hearing by the Valley City Barnes County Public Library, which voted Jan. 12 to move it from its young adult section to the adult section.

"I think the content of it is disgusting, that at the very least public libraries should put it in a restricted area where [children] need to get permission from their parents to take a book out like this, but they're offering it to junior high school kids ... and when we grew up, we didn't need things like this," Lefor told The Tribune. "This is not a way to raise our kids, and we have to do everything we can to make sure that this doesn't get into the hands of children, especially without their parents' knowledge."

The bill makes exceptions for "works of art that, when taken as a whole, have serious artistic significance, or works of anthropological significance, or materials used in science courses, including materials used in biology, anatomy, physiology, or sexual education classes."

The bill said a public library will have 30 days to remove an item if a complaint is made, and public libraries are given until Jan. 1, 2024, "to develop a policy and process for reviewing library collections to ensure conformance with the requirements" of the bill.

A state Senate bill, sponsored by Todd Beard, R-Williston, has similar language to the House bill, and would make it a Class B misdemeanor if a person "displays at newsstands or any other business establishment frequented by minors, or where minors are or may be invited as a part of the general public" photographs, books, pamphlets, or magazines that contain material "presented in a manner to exploit sex, lust, or perversion." It does not mention public libraries.