WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: north carolina | supreme court | jefferson griffin | allison riggs | voters

N.C. Voters Ordered to Prove Eligibility in Court Race

By    |   Friday, 04 April 2025 03:46 PM EDT

A North Carolina appeals court ruled Friday that tens of thousands of voters must verify their eligibility in a North Carolina Supreme Court race or risk having their ballots thrown out, The New York Times reported.

The decision could lead to the results of last year's election being overturned, the Times said.

Judge Jefferson Griffin, a Republican, has been waging legal challenges since he lost to Allison Riggs, a Democrat, in November. Riggs is one of two Democrats on the 7-seat Supreme Court.

Griffin, who sits on the appeals court, argued that 65,000 people who voted early or by mail did not provide their required proof of identity when they registered, meaning their ballots must be discarded unless they can provide legitimate proof of identity, the Times reported.

The appeals court sided with Griffin, ruling even one unlawful vote could disenfranchise lawful voters, the Times said. Their ruling gives voters 15 business days to "cure their defective registrations."

The State of Board of Elections would then "omit from the final count the votes of those voters who fail to timely cure their registration defects," according to the Times.

The panel also ruled that voters who have never lived in the state but are registered to vote there should have their ballots tossed. A 2011 state law previously said those people were allowed to vote in North Carolina.

Riggs won the election by 734 votes while Griffin has refused to concede. Griffin recused himself from the appeals court ruling, the Times reported.

The race between Riggs and Griffin is the last uncertified statewide race in the nation.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A North Carolina appeals court ruled Friday that tens of thousands of voters must verify their eligibility in a North Carolina Supreme Court race or risk having their ballots thrown out, The New York Times reported.
north carolina, supreme court, jefferson griffin, allison riggs, voters
266
2025-46-04
Friday, 04 April 2025 03:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved