Video Shows Looters Ransacking L.A. Nordstrom

Hooded and masked suspects were seen on video ransacking a Los Angeles Nordstrom on Saturday, stealing approximately $100,000 in merchandise in a smash-and-grab heist.

Some 30 people ran out of the store at Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park with clothes, handbags and other expensive accessories, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Topanga Division officers were on the scene quickly and have several investigative leads. To criminals, it is just property taken. To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall it is a loss of feeling safe. The LAPD will exhaust all efforts to bring those responsible into custody and seek criminal prosecution," the department wrote on X.

A security guard was sprayed with Mace, pepper spray, or bear spray, according to police.

"What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable. Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.