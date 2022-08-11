NORAD: Russian Aircraft Entered Alaska Defense Zone

Russian surveillance aircraft twice this week flew into an area monitored by U.S. military officials in Alaska, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) authorities said.

NORAD detected, tracked, and identified Russian military aircraft entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"On two separate occasions, over the past 2 days, the Alaskan NORAD Region detected, tracked, and identified Russian surveillance aircraft entering and operating within the Alaskan ADIZ," NORAD tweeted late Tuesday night ET.

"The Russian aircraft did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. #WeHaveTheWatch"

The last time NORAD announced such a breach was in October 2021, when five Russian aircraft entered the zone, The Hill reported.

While foreign planes can legally fly within the ADIZ, entering the zone is considered an act of aggression, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

"Russian aircraft flying in Alaska's air defense zone is fairly routine, occurring a few times each year — for example, in January, March, and October 2021, as tracked by NORAD," the Daily News said.

Still, NORAD released a statement saying it was ready to defend "North America and Arctic sovereignty."

"NORAD employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based radars, airborne radars and fighter aircraft to track and identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response," NORAD said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"We remain ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America and Arctic sovereignty."

News of the Russian aircraft entering the ADIZ came more than five months after Moscow began an unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

The U.S. and NATO allies have supported Ukraine by sending weapons, including high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) that offer a longer range and more precision.

NORAD is a combined U.S. and Canada organization providing aerospace warning, air superiority, and protection throughout North America.

The ADIZ means an area of airspace over land or water where the ready identification, location, and control of all aircraft (except Department of Defense and law enforcement aircraft) is required in the interest of national security.

Reuters contributed to this story.