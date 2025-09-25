NORAD Intercepts 4 Russian Aircraft in Alaska Air Defense Zone

North American Aerospace Defense Command intercepted four Russian aircraft on Wednesday in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone, NORAD announced in a press release Thursday.

The U.S. military monitored two Russian Tu-95 bombers and two Su-35 fighters in the area. NORAD sent an E-3 Sentry, four F-16s, and four KC-135 tankers to identify and intercept them, according to the command.

Though the Russian move was seen as provocative, aircraft did not violate any sovereign airspace.

“The Russian aircraft stayed in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. This Russian activity in the Alaskan ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat,” said NORAD, from joint U.S.-Canadian command at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

Wednesday’s incident is only the latest in provocative behavior from Russian aircraft in U.S. airspace over the past month. The U.S. military scrambled fighter jets four times in less than a week to monitor a Russian spy plane off the coast of Alaska in August.

This week's interception of Russian aircraft is the first since President Donald Trump has shifted his focus in the Ukraine war and called on NATO allies to help push Russia back to the prewar borders.

“I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and in particular NATO, the original Borders from where this War started is very much an option.” Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday.