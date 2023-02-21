×
Tags: nonprofit | and to the republic | desantis | 2024 | gop

New Nonprofit Group Helps DeSantis Improve National Standing

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 21 February 2023 12:39 PM EST

A new nonprofit group is helping Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expand his reputation outside of his state as he moves toward a 2024 presidential bid.

"And to the Republic" is the name of the group that hosted events DeSantis held Monday in New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago, Politico reported.

The group was "proud to help host the events today featuring Gov. Ron DeSantis that put a spotlight on those state policies that are working and those that are clearly not working," one person told Politico.

And to the Republic was formed on Jan. 30 in Michigan, corporate records show. Tori Sachs, a Michigan-based GOP strategist and a longtime adviser to Rep. John James, R-Mich., oversees the group.

As a 501(c)(4) issue advocacy organization, And to the Republic doesn't have to disclose its donors but can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money advocating for policies it supports.

The person familiar with And to the Republic told Politico that the group plans to host similar events with politicians other than DeSantis.

DeSantis, however, joins other potential GOP presidential contenders — e.g., former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley — who are benefiting from nonprofit issue advocacy groups.

Politico reported that And to the Republic is expected to hold additional events supporting DeSantis. An Eventbrite page lists an upcoming event in North Venice, Florida.

DeSantis began Monday by appearing on Staten Island, New York, and attending a discussion on law enforcement. He said he was recruiting police officers tired of the Big Apple's progressive policies.

DeSantis later visited suburbs of Philadelphia and Chicago, where he tweaked Democrat politicians who rely on "woke" prosecutors and anti-police talk, The New York Times reported.

The events came a week before DeSantis launches a new book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."

He's also hosting a three-day donor retreat at the Four Seasons Palm Beach, which is expected to draw around 150 supporters.

DeSantis, who's not expected to formally launch a presidential bid until after Florida's legislative session ends, immediately would top the list of contenders opposing former President Donald Trump.

Trump and Haley are the only GOP candidates who formally have announced their campaigns for the party's 2024 nomination.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
A new nonprofit group is helping Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expand his reputation outside of his state as he moves toward a 2024 presidential bid.
