Nonbinary Honor Student Forced From Sorority by National HQ

A nonbinary honor student who joined a sorority at a private college in upstate New York was forced out by the national headquarters due to the student's gender identity.

Fabián "Fa" Guzmán, a student at St. Lawrence University, told the New York Post that the Chi Omega national office revoked their membership earlier this month, during Pride Month.

Guzmán said that the national headquarters said that "The selection criteria in the policy on membership includes 'females and individuals identifying as women,' which, by the chapter's own understanding and your indication through the process, it is clear you did not meet the criteria at the time of joining. We are bound by our governing documents, and your membership must be voided."

Guzmán said they were previously approved by the university and the national organizations of several sororities, including Chi Omega, to rush as a nonbinary person. They have since started a petition on Change.org calling for their membership to be reinstated, and noting that their sisters in the college's chapter all support their being a member.

Guzmán previously told 19th News about how it felt to pledge Chi Omega, saying, "The feeling of happiness was indescribable because for me, honestly, I always felt attracted to the idea of being part of a sorority, but I never thought it was going to be possible. To receive that call and hear them say, 'You're a part of us, and you're able to join' was one of the happiest days of my life."

Chi Omega's national headquarters told 19th News in a statement: "In accordance with our governing documents, Chi Omega's Executive Headquarters recently made the decision to void the membership of an Epsilon Kappa Chapter member at St. Lawrence University. By their own admission, this individual did not meet the criteria for membership at the time of joining.

"Chi Omega is committed to providing opportunities for friendship, personal growth, and development amongst women from a variety of backgrounds who live and reflect the values of Chi Omega."