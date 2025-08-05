Noem Announces 'Speedway Slammer' Detention Site

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday announced the newest ICE detention facility in the U.S. — "Speedway Slammer."

Noem posted the announcement on X. "COMING SOON to Indiana: a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds."

Giving catchy names to detention sites began with the highly publicized "Alligator Alcatraz" detention site in the wilds of the Everglades in Florida. That site is literally surrounded by alligators and other wild critters.

The new site in Indiana will be at the state’s existing Miami Correctional Facility at the Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base, about an hour’s drive north of Indianapolis and the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That’s the presumed connection with the new "Speedway Slammer."

Noem said Indiana Gov. Mike Braun’s work to integrate Indiana law enforcement with DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement was instrumental to the process. "Thanks to @GovBraun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country."

Braun announced the expansion of Indiana’s cooperative work with the federal government on Friday. Along with the 1,000 bed expansion for ICE detention at the new "Speedway Slammer," the state has set up a working arrangement with DHS so some state law enforcement officers will be able to perform ICE enforcement actions.

Braun said additional cooperative efforts being reviewed include partnering with the Indiana National Guard and with federal immigration enforcement programs.

Noem has made several comments in the past two weeks hinting at arrangements with states similar to what was just announced in Indiana.

She reminded illegal aliens who remain in the United States to take advantage of the government’s self-removal process to avoid tougher enforcement options they might face. "If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the @CBP Home App."