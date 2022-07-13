Gov. Noem's Summit Appearance Suggests Possible WH Run in 2024

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will be the keynote speaker at Young Americas Foundation's annual National Conservative Student Conference July 25-30, a high-profile event that suggests Noem could be exploring a run at the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

According to the Washington Examiner, Noem will address hundreds of young conservatives July 28 in Washington D.C., in what's being billed as the "biggest, student-only, conservative conference of the summer."

When speaking to the Examiner, Governor Noem said, "We have a fantastic opportunity to remind our kids and grandkids that there is another path forward for our country than what they see coming out of Washington. That path is simple — it's freedom. And South Dakota is the best example of how well it works."

Young Americas spokeswoman Kara Zupkus confirmed Noem's appearance the NCSC summit.

"YAF is thrilled to welcome Governor Noem to our extensive lineup at the 44th annual National Conservative Student Conference," said Zupkus, via the Examiner. "A tireless advocate against big government tyranny, Governor Noem is sure to inspire the hundreds of college students in attendance who are eager to bring the fight for freedom to their campuses this fall."

Other notable NCSC speakers include: Former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Last year, Noem reportedly visited the late President Ronald Reagan's "Rancho del Cielo" in California, which is owned and operated by Young Americas.

"We can restore our 'shining city on a hill' with old-fashioned work ethic and belief in our fellow man, but it will only happen with fiscal discipline that is not being displayed today by power-hungry politicians," Noem wrote after the visit, while channeling one of President Reagan's most famous expressions.

There have been whispers of Noem — who's up for gubernatorial reelection in November — stealthily testing the waters for a potential White House run in 2024.

If Noem chooses that route, she might encounter a stacked Republican field of candidates: Former President Donald Trump, Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, among others.

As for becoming a vice president selection with the above names, Governor Noem recently said she'd be "shocked" if former President Trump asked her to be his running mate.

"And right now, I'm just so focused on South Dakota. We're doing great things, and we've got a lot more to do the next four years," says Noem.