S.D. Gov. Noem Tests 'Stop China Now' Issue for GOP In '24

In what seemed to be a dress rehearsal for the issue of stopping China's advances on the U.S. before the 2024 campaign, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued a call Wednesday for what she called "more freedom, less China."

Speaking to a standing-room-only crowd at the America First Policy Institute in Washington, D.C., the two-term governor and former U.S. representative spelled out China's designs for conquest of the U.S. and charged that "the administration and the president have no intentions of stopping them."

As a contrast to what she considers the Biden administration's ambivalence toward China and its plans, Noem pointed to her own state governments ban of the Chinese-owned TikTok app.

"The new spy device for the Chinese government is the greatest cybersecurity threat we've ever faced," said Noem, adding that the TikTok app makes every holder a spy and that the ban "took one of China's largest spying devices off the table."

The governor went on to note that over 30 states took similar action against TikTok and thus followed what she called "the South Dakota blueprint."

Noem called for similar action by the states against other countries that are hostile to the U.S.: Russia, North Korea, Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Noting that there are 40 million acres of land across the U.S. that are owned by foreign countries, the South Dakotan said that the states must "stop nations that hate us from spying on us and from purchasing our land."

"We don't have a commander in chief who stands up to hostile countries [that seek U.S. land]," Noem said, saying that the states must take action.

"If [President Joe] Biden won't, I will," she said.

